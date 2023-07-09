‘Saptha Kannigal’ idols unearthed near Kumbakonam, search on for more

TIRUCHY: Eight idols including some idols of Saptha Kannigal (seven goddesses) were unearthed near Kumbakonam while renovating a temple on Saturday.

The Gopinath Perumal temple under the control of Patteeswaram Dhenupureeswarar temple was in a dilapidated condition. Renovation works were planned at the said temple at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore and works commenced recently. On Saturday, workers removing vegetation grown in and around the temple found Saptha Kannigal idols including Thavvai, Indurani, Brammi, and Varahi. They totally recovered eight idols from the spot.

Soon they took the idols out from the spot and cleaned the spot. AS the particular land belongs to Kumbakonam Adi Kumbeswarar temple, the executive officer of the temple Krishnakumar was informed. He reached the spot and received the idols. The officials plan to find out whether there are any more idols found in the same place.

Meanwhile, the temple administration which had received the idols conducted a special pooja in which many locals took part. They also passed on the information to the revenue department about the idols unearthed.

Since the Nataraja idol was also found during the clean up, experts predict that the site might have had a Saivite temple tracing back to Chola dynasty. They also urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct an elaborate study in the area and trace the antiquity of the idols.