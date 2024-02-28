Santhan, released convict in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, dies at RGGGH

CHENNAI: Santhan, alias Suthenthiraraja, one of the convicts released in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died on Wednesday morning at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

After his release, he was lodged in Trichy Special Camp and was admitted to RGGGH last week due to health-related complications, sources said here.

Earlier, A.G. Perarivalan was granted premature release by the Supreme Court in May 2022, six other convicts, Nalini, Ravichandran, S. Jayakumar, Santhan, Murugan, and B. Robert Payas, were released six months later.