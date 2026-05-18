Sankarapuram villagers oppose proposed construction of a railway subway

Villagers fear that the subway would severely affect nearby water bodies and lead to flooding during the monsoon season, disrupting vehicle movement and damaging surrounding residential areas.

The Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram-Arakkonam railway line stretches for about 56 km and includes several railway gates between Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Rapid urban growth and increasing vehicular movement in areas such as Villiyambakkam, Palur, Ullavur, Pazhaya Seevaram, Sankarapuram, Puliyambakkam, Walajabad, Nathapettai and Vaiyavur have resulted in severe congestion at railway crossings.