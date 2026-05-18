Sankarapuram villagers oppose proposed construction of a railway subway

CHENNAI: The villagers of Sankarapuram near Walajabad have opposed the proposed construction of a railway subway in place of the existing railway gate at Sankarapuram, demanding that authorities should construct a railway overbridge instead.
Villagers fear that the subway would severely affect nearby water bodies and lead to flooding during the monsoon season, disrupting vehicle movement and damaging surrounding residential areas.
The Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram-Arakkonam railway line stretches for about 56 km and includes several railway gates between Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Rapid urban growth and increasing vehicular movement in areas such as Villiyambakkam, Palur, Ullavur, Pazhaya Seevaram, Sankarapuram, Puliyambakkam, Walajabad, Nathapettai and Vaiyavur have resulted in severe congestion at railway crossings.
Officials said that the frequent movement of EMU and express trains has led to prolonged closure of railway gates, causing long delays for both road users and train services. To reduce congestion and improve rail traffic, southern railway plans to gradually replace selected railway gates with subway.
As part of this initiative, officials have proposed closing the Sankarapuram railway gate located between Pazhaya Seevaram and Walajabad and constructing a railway subway at the site. Preparatory works have already begun, and signboards announcing the closure of the railway gate and diversion of traffic have been installed.
However, villagers from Sankarapuram and surrounding areas have strongly objected to the proposal. A resident said, “The railway gate is located near the Aaru Kondan Maduvu water body, which receives rainwater inflow from surrounding regions during the monsoon season. It also functions as a natural water catchment zone. So, constructing a subway can obstruct water flow, resulting in severe water stagnation.”
Villagers warned that during heavy rains, the subway could become flooded and disrupting traffic movement. They urged railway authorities and district officials to construct a railway overbridge instead of a subway.
During the consultation meeting, villagers explained their concerns to the officials, including the Walajabad Tahsildar, Kancheepuram Deputy Superintendent of Police, railway officials and local body representatives.