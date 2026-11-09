Sanitation workers remove 800 tonnes of garbage for Tiruchirappalli Corporation after Deepavali celebrations

Tiruchirappalli City Corporation, which collects around 480 tonnes of garbage daily from its 65 wards, has intensified its post-Deepavali sanitation operations.

Garbage generated during the festival includes discarded polythene covers, plastic bags, paper waste, empty firecracker and sweets boxes, firecracker remnants and used banana leaves. Sanitation workers are engaged in clearing the accumulated waste from major commercial streets and shopping areas.

While around 780 tonnes of garbage were removed following Deepavali celebrations last year, the Corporation has undertaken an intensive operation to clear approximately 800 tonnes of waste this year.

Around 400 sanitation workers have been deployed exclusively in areas including Rockfort, Singarathope, Super Bazaar, Periyakadai Veethi, Chinnakadai Veethi and Gandhi Market Road.