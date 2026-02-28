Sanitary napkins a growing health concern

The report states that access to menstrual hygiene products is widespread across the state, with 87.4% of women using sanitary napkins, while only 12.7% rely on cloth, compared to 49.6% nationally.

The data indicates that TN is performing well above the national average in menstrual hygiene awareness and access to safe products. However, the survey mentions that the increasing use of disposable sanitary pads has created a rising environmental challenge, particularly due to difficulties in safe disposal and waste management.

Used sanitary napkins often end up in landfills or open dumps, contributing to non-biodegradable waste. Usually sanitary napkins are made up of 90% plastic and 10 %cloth material.

As many as 50-100 chemicals are used as primary and secondary products to make them. Usually, a regular sanitary pad takes 500-800 years to degrade in the soil which can cause serious of implications in the environment.

As for as the government mechanism is concerned in TN, there is no standard procedure to collect napkins separately. Instead of getting collected as wet waste, it’s collected among all the other household wastes and taken to dump yards. Also, there is no such regular procedure here in TN.

In Bengaluru, for instance, sanitary pads are collected as a separate pack pasted with red stickers, which is designed especially to identify and easy for the segregation