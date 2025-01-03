Sangu Chakra Hotels allocates Rs 400 crore for expansion plans in TN

TRIUCHY: Hospitality service provider Sangu Chakra Hotels Pvt Ltd, popularly known as Sangam Hotels, has announced plans to expand its room inventory in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 400 crore over the next four to five years, a senior official said on Friday.

Established in 1975, the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the hospitality sector.

Sangam Hotels has a presence in Thanjavur, Madurai and Karaikudi.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, the company has earmarked a capital outlay of approximately Rs 400 crore over the next four to five years.

Sangu Chakra Hotels Pvt Ltd managing director V Vasudevan said this investment underscores the company's vision to expand its footprint in key markets.

"We are proud to have been part of the hospitality industry for the past five decades and are celebrating our golden jubilee year. We are extremely thankful to all our esteemed guests who have supported us over the years," he added, in a company statement.

The expansion plan includes strengthening its presence in Chennai and adding another property in Tiruchirappalli. The family-owned company has also acquired 30 acres of beachfront land in Rameswaram to develop a resort.

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we take this opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought us to this milestone. We express our gratitude to our associates and vendors, who have been instrumental in helping us uphold our values, promises, and commitments, said company executive director C Muralikrishnan.