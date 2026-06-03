Sandeep Rai Rathore posted as DG, Prisons and Correctional services

CHENNAI: With Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal set to take charge as the Director General of Police/ Head of Police Force (HoPF) of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday transferred the incumbent, Sandeep Rai Rathore, appointed by the Election Commission of India in the run up to the recently concluded assembly elections.
DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore has been posted as Director General, Prisons and Correctional services.
He will be replacing K Shankar who has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enforcement Bureau - CID.