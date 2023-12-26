Sand smugglers assault Samuthiram VAO; two arrested, hunt on for another

COIMBATORE: The Salem police on Monday arrested two persons and a search is on for one more for assaulting and threatening to kill a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) after he caught them attempting to smuggle soil in a tractor on Saturday night.

After a search, the Konganapuram police arrested Eswaran (31) and Manikandan (33) from a hideout while a search is on for their accomplice identified as T Senthil.

Samuthiram VAO G Kumar

Acting on a tip, Samuthiram VAO G Kumar (37) had gone for an inspection at Moolakadai area near Samuthiram at night. As he attempted to foil their smuggling attempt, the three members of the gang broke into a quarrel and attacked him.



They also threatened to murder him by running over the tractor. The injured VAO was admitted to Edappadi Government Hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, the Konganapuram police registered a case and nabbed the duo, while a search is on for one more person.