Sand mafia tries to run vehicle over cops; 2 hurt; one arrested

TIRUCHY: Pattukkottai Police arrested a man on charges of attempting to murder the police who prevented illegal sand mining on Monday. Two cops sustained injuries while preventing the smuggling.

The mini truck involved in the incident has been seized and the police are on the lookout for the driver. As Pattukkottai taluk police received information about illegal sand mining in the locality, Policemen Saravanan and Sathish Kumar went to the spot on Sunday night. When they were patrolling in the Karvayal area, they found a mini lorry proceeding at a high speed. The vehicle ran over the police and sped away when asked to stop.

On seeing the cops lying injured, the public rescued them and rushed them to the Pattukkottai Government Hospital. The Police registered a case and arrested the vehicle owner Raja (31).