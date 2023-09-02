Sanction of Rs 10 lakhs made for procurement of yellow fever vaccine

CHENNAI: A sanction of Rs 10 lakhs was made to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, from the State fund allotted for the financial year 2023-24 for procurement of yellow fever vaccine as required.

The Director of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy shall procure the Yellow Fever Vaccine for the year 2023-24 and would furnish utilisation certificate promptly and send it to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The International Vaccination Centre, King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy on Saturday, stated that Yellow fever vaccination is available on all Tuesday and Friday, irrespective of government holidays. The appointments can be made online or by reporting directly to the centre at 09.30 am. The online appointment is available at www.kipmr.org.in.