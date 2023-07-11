Sanction filing chargesheet against KC Veeramani in DA case: Arappor urge Guv

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, a voluntary organisation advocating transparency and accountability in governance, has demanded Governor RN Ravi to accord sanction for filing of chargesheet and prosecution against former State Minister and AIADMK leader KC Veeramani and others so that trial and prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption act.

“It has come to our notice through the letter published by the state government that the file seeking sanction for prosecution against former Minister KCVeeramani is pending in your office for 10 months now. We would like to press you to act fast and provide immediate sanction against the former Minister,” Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam wrote in a letter to Governor.

His organisation had filed a complaint with DVAC dated August 16, 2021, against the former minister for accumulating assets disproportionate to known sources of income to the tune of Rs 76.65 crore between 2011 to 2021. After conducting a discreet verification of the information submitted by us, DVAC filed an FIR in September 2021 to the tune of Rs 28.78 crore for the check period of 2016 to 2021, he said, adding after completing the investigation, the government has sought sanction from the Governor as per section 19 of the PC Act on September 12, 2022.

Pointing out that the reason for providing the power of sanction to competent authorities is only to ensure that honest public servants are not affected due to malicious prosecution, he said that however, a mere reading of the affidavits filed by Veeramani and his income tax return amounts filed/disclosed during different elections will prima facie show that there is a huge accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. “Therefore, the delay of your office to not provide sanction so far is unjustified and this is inordinately delaying the prosecution and possible conviction against the former Minister. You are dutybound to provide sanction in this case,” he added.

Arappor Iyakkam also noted that lack and delay of accountability in corruption cases such as illegal gutka would have a disastrous effect on the health and morale of the society at large.