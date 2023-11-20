Sanction accorded for prosecution against ex AIADMK ministers: Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Governor on Monday informed the Supreme Court that he has accorded sanction to the files relating to prosecution of former AIADMK ministers (in the Gutkha scam proved by the CBI).

In its detailed affidavit filed by the the Attorney General of India on behalf of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Monday, the Raj Bhavan informed that the files related to prosecution of former AIADMK ministers Dr C Vijayabaskar and B V Ramana, which were received from TN govt on September 12 2022, were sanctioned by the governor on November 13, 2023.

The prosecution pertains to the Gutkha scam probed by the CBI.

The governor also informed the SC bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud that the file received on May 15, 2023 regarding prosecution against former transport minister M R Vijayabaskar, also belonging to AIADMK, was under consideration.

According to the Raj Bhavan affidavit, the file relating to prosecution of another former AIADMK minister K C Veeramani was received again from the state government on November 18, 2023.

Going by the Raj Bhavan’s submission, the governor, who received the file on September 12, 2022, had sought a duly authenticated investigation report from the state government on July 7, 2013 and the state govt’s reply was received on July 11 with the message that the report sought has been submitted.

The governor replied on November 15, 2023 with a message that there was no duly authenticated investigation report but only a number of unauthenticated loose sheets. The governor, as per the affidavit, also sanctioned the prosecution against former Thanjavur Tamil University V-C G Bhaskaran.

The governor’s affidavit also stated that only five bills sent for assent by TN govt in October 2023 are pending with the governor as on date.