"Sanathanam should be eradicated": Udhayanidhi Stalin brings back anti-Sanatan plank , BJP slams him

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated." The remarks drew immediate criticism from the BJP with spokesperson CR Kesavan calling it a toxic rant.

"Udayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamilnadu, peddling divisive hate politics. Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol and he insulted & boycotted the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Like Rahul Gandhi who has been rejected for the past 3 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanidhi Stalin despite being punished and ousted by the Tamil people continues with his toxic rant.