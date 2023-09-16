Sanatana row: FM Nirmala Sitharaman flays DMK govt

CHENNAI: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday emphasised that the much debated upcoming parliamentary session in national capital Delhi will be a normal session and there is nothing special about it.



The upcoming session has been a bone of contention between the BJP-led Centre and the opposition parties. The union minister though not detailed about the session, said that the agenda has been served to the members with the details.

When asked about the Election Commission of India appointments and the committee formed on "One Nation and One Election", the union minister replied that the details of 'One Nation, One Election' will be spoken at the right time. The BJP leader also opined that the ruling DMK government is trying to fulfil their poll promises alluding to the basic income scheme.

Addressing the media after participating in the 90th year valedictory celebrations' event of The Society of Auditors here, the Union Finance Minister also slammed the DMK for the anti Sanatan remarks. "The ministers (Centre and States) take the oath and take charge as a minister as per the Constitution of India and no one has the authority to say that they will eradicate a particular religion. A minister should speak with responsibility", Sitharaman said.

Slamming Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) minister PK Sekarbabu for his silence on the Sanatana Dharma eradication conference, the FM said that Sekarbabu is not a minister to save other religions and his portfolio is Hindu Religious Endowment.

"You (Sekarbabu) were present with Udhayanidhi at the Sanatana Dharma abolition conference. You are there to save Hindu religion and you are not a minister to save another religion. What are you going to save when Udhayanidhi says he will eradicate Hindu religion?" she questioned.

Recalling the controversial speech of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on lord Rama, the minister said "Lord Rama is not great for you (DMK). But I grew up in Tamil Nadu, where lord Rama was paraded with sandal garlands around his neck. Sanathana Dharma in Tamil Nadu, which did not promote violence. For Hindus who believe in Sanatana, there is no place for violence." Condemning the speech of Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya, the Union minister said that there is no place for violence in Sanatana Dharma.

"These people (DMK) have no backbone to talk about any other religion. In other religions, women are not treated badly. Do you have the guts and backbone to talk about it? We are watching those who have the courage to speak out against their pledges," the minister noted.