Sanatana comment row: HC to deliver order today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will pronounce orders on Wednesday in the quo-warranto petition preferred against ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekarbabu and A Raja MP for their alleged derogatory comments against Sanatana Dharma.

Justice Anita Sumanth reserved the final order on November 23 last year after hearing the submissions by all sides, without any date. Now, the case is listed on March 6 for orders. On Monday, the SC pulled by Udhay for the comments, noting that he should be cognisant of the consequences.