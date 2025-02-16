Samsung workers protest: CITU to hold hunger strike at Sunguvarchatram on Feb 17

CHENNAI: The CITU on Saturday announced that it would hold a hunger strike to support the protesting Samsung factory and SH Electronic workers at Sunguvarchatram on Monday (February 17).

Samsung India Workers’ Union president and CITU Kancheepuram district secretary E Muthukumar said the workers would participate in the hunger strike along with their family members.

The hunger strike will be held, demanding that Samsung management revoke the suspension of three workers while SH Electronic withdraws dismissal orders.

The CITU's call for the hunger strike came after the second round of conciliatory talks held between the union and Samsung management by the assistant labour commissioner on Friday failed. Samsung has refused to accept the union's demand to revoke the suspension of the three workers.

A section of the Samsung workers has been on a sit-in protest since February 5 to revoke the suspension of the union officer bearers and the workers’ committee backed by the management, forcing the union members to give up membership.

Samsung's spokesperson said they do not condone any unlawful actions by employees that disrupt the industrial peace at the workplace, “The company has filed official complaints with the relevant authorities against certain workers who have violated this policy. They will be subjected to appropriate disciplinary action following a formal enquiry and have been suspended to protect the work environment and other workers. This legitimate measure was taken in accordance with all applicable Indian laws."