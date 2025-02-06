Tamil Nadu: Samsung suspends 3 leaders of SIWU; workers stage protest

CHENNAI: Days after the Tamil Nadu Labour Department formally recognised the Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU) – affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) – three of its office-bearers were suspended by the management following which the workers resorted to a sit-in protest on Wednesday.

SIWU president E Muthukumar told DT Next that the Samsung management suspended the three office-bearers for protesting against forcing the workers to join the management-backed workers’ committee. “The workers resorted to a sit-in protest urging the management to revoke the suspension and stop forcing them to join its committee,” he said. He also added that the labour department had invited them for the talks in this regard.

The Tamil Nadu labour department registered the SIWU on January 27 after 38 days of strike and a long legal battle.

The Samsung workers went on an indefinite strike on September 9, pressing for a range of demands, including a revised pay structure, improved working conditions, and the official registration of the SIWU. The strike ended after 38 days with the management agreeing to a negotiated settlement and the government promising to adhere to the Madras High Court order on the union registration.

Even after the workers resumed their work, the CITU-backed union alleged that the management pressured the workers to join the workers’ committee formed by it and even complained to the labour commission in this regard. Samsung had submitted a written response to the 20-point charter of demands of the CITU, including a wage hike, in the conciliatory meeting held at the Assistant Labour Commissioner’s Office at Irungattukottai. Samsung offered an additional wage hike of Rs 9,000 to the workers.