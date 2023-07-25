Samples tested for COVID fall below 500 in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero COVID cases on Monday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,621.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 487 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 7.

Total recoveries reached 35,72,533. No more COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.