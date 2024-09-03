Sampark Kranthi and Rapti Sagar Express diverted; check details here

CHENNAI: Train No. 12652 Nizamuddin – Madurai Sampark Kranthi Express that left Nizamuddin at 5:20 am on September 3 has been diverted to run via Balharshah, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Sulehalli, Renigunta skipping stoppages Vijayawada and Gudur.

The train will stop at Chennai Egmore and Tambaram. Earlier it was notified that the train would skip stoppage at Chennai Egmore.

Train No. 12521 Barauni – Ernakulam Rapti Sagar Express leaving Barauni at 10:50 pm on September 3 will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Kazipet, Moula Ali G Cabin, Kacheguda, Dhone, Kadappa, Renigunta, Melpakkam.

The train will stop at Tiruttani and Katpadi. Earlier it was notified that the train would skip all the stoppages between Warangal and Chennai Egmore, a release issued by Southern Railway said.