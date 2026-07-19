Same issue, successive PILs: Madras High Court slaps Rs 10,000 fine on petitioner

The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, dismissed the petition filed by Chennai-based Viswanathan, who had challenged the Government Order dated July 24, 2025, issued for the construction of the bus stand adjacent to the temple.

The bench noted that the petitioner had earlier filed a writ petition seeking to restrain the government from proceeding with the project. That petition was dismissed on June 10, 2026, after the court examined the merits of the case and found that the bus stand was being constructed in accordance with law.