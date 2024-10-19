Begin typing your search...

    Samba cultivation: 39,000 hectares covered in Mayiladuthurai

    AP Mahabharathi added that adequate stocks of fertilizer are available for going ahead with the cultivation.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Oct 2024 7:33 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-19 02:17:07  )
    Samba cultivation: 39,000 hectares covered in Mayiladuthurai
    X

    Representative Farmers image 

    TIRUCHY: Of the total target acreage of 69,000 hectares of samba cultivation in Mayiladuthurai, 39,000 hectares have been covered and the remaining will soon be realised, stated collector AP Mahabharathi on Friday.

    He added that adequate stocks of fertilizer are available for going ahead with the cultivation.

    According to collector Mahabharathi, the target for the samba and thaladi was fixed at 69,000 hectares in the district and the cultivation has picked up well due to optimistic weather conditions and timely monsoon rains. “So far the cultivation of samba and thaladi has been covered at 39,000 hectares in the district and the target would certainly be achieved soon as the situation is very favourable”, said the collector.

    He appealed to the farmers not to trust the rumours about the shortage of fertilizers as there are adequate stocks of fertilizers like Urea, DAP and Potash available in the district at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and private outlets. “A total of 1,902 MT fertiliser stocks including 766 MT urea, 189 MT Potash and Complex fertilizers are available in the PACS while 3128 MT fertilizers are available with the private firms. The farmers can approach the centres with their aadhaar cards and avail the facilities”, he added.private firms

    MayiladutharaiFertilizerprivate firms
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick