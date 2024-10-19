TIRUCHY: Of the total target acreage of 69,000 hectares of samba cultivation in Mayiladuthurai, 39,000 hectares have been covered and the remaining will soon be realised, stated collector AP Mahabharathi on Friday.

He added that adequate stocks of fertilizer are available for going ahead with the cultivation.

According to collector Mahabharathi, the target for the samba and thaladi was fixed at 69,000 hectares in the district and the cultivation has picked up well due to optimistic weather conditions and timely monsoon rains. “So far the cultivation of samba and thaladi has been covered at 39,000 hectares in the district and the target would certainly be achieved soon as the situation is very favourable”, said the collector.

He appealed to the farmers not to trust the rumours about the shortage of fertilizers as there are adequate stocks of fertilizers like Urea, DAP and Potash available in the district at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and private outlets. "A total of 1,902 MT fertiliser stocks including 766 MT urea, 189 MT Potash and Complex fertilizers are available in the PACS while 3128 MT fertilizers are available with the private firms. The farmers can approach the centres with their aadhaar cards and avail the facilities", he added.