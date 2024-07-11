Samayapuram temple hundi gets Rs 81 lakh, 1.52 kg gold

TIRUCHY: The Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram recorded a hundi collection of Rs 81.37 lakh in cash, 1.52 kg gold, and 204 foreign currencies during the counting process on Wednesday.

The temple is considered to be one of the most famous among the Amman shrines with highest income. Devotees from across the nation and all over the state visit the temple throughout the year.

On Wednesday, the hundis kept on the temple premises were opened in the presence of the joint commissioner and assistant commissioners and counted by the temple staff and a few volunteers. The total collection was Rs 81.37 lakh in cash, 1.52 kg gold, 3.40 kg silver, and 204 foreign currencies besides 676 foreign coins.

The sub-shrines of Samayapuram temple, Aathi Mariamman temple collected Rs 1.50 lakh in cash while Ujjayini Om Kaliamman temple collected Rs 11,000 and Bhojeeswarar temple collected Rs 1,301.