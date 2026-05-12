Samayapuram devotee killed, 4 hurt as lorry runs amok

TIRUCHY: A lorry ran amok into a group of devotees, from Thannarasur village near Lalgudi, who were on a padayatra to Samayapuram Mariamman temple on Tuesday.
A youth died, and four were injured in the accident that occurred along the Poovalur road over bridge on the Chidambaram-Tiruchy bypass. Abinesh (19) died on the spot, while Navin Kumar, Jenith Kumar, Tamilarasan and Ponnusamy sustained severe injuries.
Lalgudi police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. The police also sent the injured to Lalgudi GH and they were referred to Tiruchy GH.
The police registered a case against the lorry driver Hariharan and arrested him. Further investigations are under way.