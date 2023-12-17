Samagra Shiksha head to administer EMIS portal

CHENNAI: For better administration of the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal, the School Education Department has appointed the State project director of Samagra Shiksha (SS) as its administrative head. As per the circular, the efficiency of the EMIS portal is paramount as all the information of schools, teachers, and students in government, aided and private schools are collected in EMIS portal.

Hence, the State project director, SS will be the administrative head of EMIS to head the administrative and technical authority of EMIS. Further, the education department has directed all heads of the department to work in coordination with the SS project director.