CHENNAI: Samagra Shiksha confirms common question paper for Sept quarterly exam.

After the discussion regarding the National Assessment Survey (NAS), the education department officials including Samagra Shiksha had confirmed that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will prepare a question paper for conducting exams for classes 6 to 12 in September.

For this, SCERT has also prepared a common timetable for the exams.

The test run has been done by the department and director of school education and elementary education has been requested to guide all district education officials for smooth conduct of exams in September.