Samagra Shiksha announces hi-tech labs in govt schools in TN

CHENNAI: Samagra Shiksha has announced that Hi-Tech labs in government middle schools and smart boards in government primary schools are going to be established across Tamil Nadu.

As per the State project directorate, SS, the Learning Management System (LSM) is being pursued by schools with main components such as; content, connectivity and hardware like systems and projectors.

Further, the learning content is being developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

"For the purpose, a broadband connection will be procured by the respective School Management Committees (SMCs) with the maximum monthly outgo of Rs I, 500. In this regard, the CEOs of all districts are directed to inform the District Education Officer (Elementary) to do the needful, " stated the circular.

The broadband connection is fully commissioned by the SMCs in all government primary and middle schools. And, the fund will be released to SMCs under ICT recurring cost (elementary education) for the year 2023-24, the circular added.