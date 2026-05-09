Salt pans inundated as 24 cm rainfall lashes Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Several salt pans across Thoothukudi city and the surrounding areas came under water as 24 cm of rainfall lashed the pearl city in the early hours of Saturday.
Thoothukudi had been experiencing intense summer heat for the past few months. Without rain, the impact of heat continued to increase. Further, after the Agni Nakshatram period began on May 4, hot winds blew during the daytime. Children, elderly persons and traders were severely affected.
In the meantime, the Meteorological Department had predicted that rain may occur in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu due to upper air circulation. Accordingly, sudden rain occurred on Saturday morning in Thoothukudi city and the surrounding areas.
As of 6.30 am on Saturday, the Thoothukudi district recorded 24.06 cm of rainfall. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded at Kulasekarapattinam, followed by Sathankulam with 6.9 cm and Srivaikuntam with 6.36 cm. Thoothukudi recorded 0.3 cm, Tiruchendur 0.2 cm, Vaippar 0.7 cm, Soorangudi 1.2 cm, Ottapidaram 0.5 cm and Vedanatham 0.4 cm rainfall. The district recorded a total of 24.06 cm of rainfall with an average of 1.266 cm.
Rainwater stagnated on roads in low-lying areas. Rainwater also filled salt pans in areas including Mullakadu and Pazhayakayal in Thoothukudi, affecting salt production. However, the summer rain brought relief to farmers cultivating chilli, cotton and rain-fed crops.
The sky remained cloudy in Thoothukudi from morning till evening on Saturday. Drizzle occurred in a few areas, reducing the temperature, and a cool climate prevailed across the district. The sudden drop in temperature brought relief to the public.