Salt pans inundated as 24 cm rainfall lashes Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi had been experiencing intense summer heat for the past few months. Without rain, the impact of heat continued to increase. Further, after the Agni Nakshatram period began on May 4, hot winds blew during the daytime. Children, elderly persons and traders were severely affected.

In the meantime, the Meteorological Department had predicted that rain may occur in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu due to upper air circulation. Accordingly, sudden rain occurred on Saturday morning in Thoothukudi city and the surrounding areas.