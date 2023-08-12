Salt pan workers under weather in TN

CHENNAI: As global temperatures continue to soar due to anthropogenic climate change, a study has highlighted the alarming consequences of heat stress on salt pan workers in Tamil Nadu. It stresses the urgent need for adaptation strategies and improved healthcare access to vulnerable groups.

The study, conducted by a team from Sri Ramchandra Institute of Higher Education and Research during 2017-2020, studied 352 workers in seven salt pans in State.

The workload for different job roles and classified heat stress levels were evaluated and key indicators such as pre-and post-shift heart rates, core body temperatures, urine characteristics, sweat rates, and kidney function parameters were measured.

The study found every participant had either a heavy or moderate workload, and an alarmingly close to 90 per cent of workers were found to be working above the recommended limits of heat exposure. International regulations advise implementing regular break periods under such circumstances, but none of the salt pans examined had such breaks in place.

The wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), a composite measure of environmental factors affecting human thermal comfort, consistently surpassed safe levels in saltpans, particularly during summer months.

The study said workers reported symptoms of heat strain, dehydration, and urinary tract infection symptoms, likely due to excessive sweating, lack of toilet access and limited water consumption during their shifts.

“We have compelling evidence that heat stress poses significant health risks for these workers. Urgent action is needed to implement adaptation strategies and improve healthcare, sanitation access and welfare facilities to protect vulnerable individuals,” said Vidhya Venugopal, head of research team and professor of Occupational and Environmental Health, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.