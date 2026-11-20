CHENNAI: The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) will study the bird habitats, patterns, and seasonality of bird movements to suggest interventions that can be undertaken to reduce bird-hit incidents that pose a serious danger for aircraft landing and taking off at the city airport, said Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner.
Tackling bird strikes was the key point of discussion during the consultative meeting that Commissioner Sameeran held with airport officials, including Chennai International Airport General Manager (Operations) P Rajkumar, at Ripon Building on Thursday.
Discussions were held regarding steps to reduce bird movement in and along the banks of the Adyar river, intensify waste removal through bio-mining at the Perungudi dumping yard premises, and prevent birds from gathering and roosting in waterbodies in Guindy.
“The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) will study the bird habitats, patterns, and seasonality of bird movements and will suggest interventions that can be undertaken jointly to reduce bird-hit incidents,” Sameeran told DT Next.
The GCC will also undertake measures to stop illegal waste dumping in and around the banks of the Adyar river stretch, while fencing and CCTV monitoring will be done at vulnerable locations.