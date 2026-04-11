Salem youth dies falling off moving train near Katpadi

On Saturday morning, when the train was moving between Katpadi and Sevur railway stations, Lokesh accidentally slipped and fell from the running train.

He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Mohamed Ali got down at Walajah Road railway station and informed the police.

Based on the information, Katpadi railway police went to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Adukkamparai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Katpadi railway police have registered a case and are investigating.