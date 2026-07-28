Salem women duped into tonsuring for 'incentives'

The caller further claimed that only a limited number of tokens were available for residents of Pudhukothampadi, and those who availed of the scheme could collect the money from the Attur Taluk Office.

Shortly afterwards, the woman received WhatsApp messages from the same number containing photographs of women with shaved heads and bundles of Rs 500 notes, as proof that the scheme was genuine. Believing the messages to be authentic, she shared the information with her neighbours.

Acting on the misinformation, three women — Chitra (63), Ramayi (62), and Kaveri (64) — visited a local salon and had their heads shaved. When they later attempted to contact the caller to confirm that they had complied with the instructions, they found the mobile phone had been switched off.

The women realised that they had been deceived only after visiting the Attur Taluk Office on Tuesday to claim the promised money, where officials informed them that no such government scheme existed. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the fraud. A youth has been detained on suspicion and is being questioned in connection with the incident.