Salem: Woman, lover murder husband; claim robber gang attack

COIMBATORE: A 31-year-old woman and her lover were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering her husband and staging it as a robber gang attack in Salem.
The accused, Sujitha Sri, misled the police by claiming that a three-member gang intercepted their car on the Omalur-Sangagiri Road in the early hours of Tuesday and hacked her husband Boopathy (43), a brick-kiln owner from SK Nagar near Omalur, to death. She also claimed that the gang threatened her at knife-point and fled with 12 sovereigns of jewellery.
However, the Omalur police grew suspicious after examining the murder scene inside the car, as they found that the blood stains were not consistent with the manner of attack described by the woman. Boopathy’s family members also expressed doubts over the circumstances surrounding his death, citing frequent quarrels between the couple.
During intensive questioning, Sujitha Sri allegedly confessed to have murdered her husband along with her lover, Santhosh Raj (33), an unmarried software professional who lives opposite their house.
Officials said a quarrel ensued between Boopathy and Sujitha Sri over her extramarital affair issue on Monday night, following which, she pushed him down. “In the fall, Boopathy suffered an injury on his head and fainted. Soon, Sujitha Sri called Santhosh Raj to her house and together they stabbed him to death. They took his body in the car and staged the murder drama,” said the police. The police have arrested the duo and further investigations are on.