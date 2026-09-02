Salem: Woman, lover murder husband; claim robber gang attack

The accused, Sujitha Sri, misled the police by claiming that a three-member gang intercepted their car on the Omalur-Sangagiri Road in the early hours of Tuesday and hacked her husband Boopathy (43), a brick-kiln owner from SK Nagar near Omalur, to death. She also claimed that the gang threatened her at knife-point and fled with 12 sovereigns of jewellery.

However, the Omalur police grew suspicious after examining the murder scene inside the car, as they found that the blood stains were not consistent with the manner of attack described by the woman. Boopathy’s family members also expressed doubts over the circumstances surrounding his death, citing frequent quarrels between the couple.