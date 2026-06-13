Salem TVK cadre held for assaulting women; obscene clips found

Police said the videos indicated that the women had allegedly been made to pose in obscene ways and were subjected to harassment.

The seized mobile phone and pen drive are likely to be sent for forensic examination to determine whether they contain additional videos or other digital evidence.

The police have registered a case against him under eight sections, including offences related to outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment, and recording obscene videos and photographs.

Police are investigating the identities of the affected women. Officials have also stated that any affected women may come forward and lodge complaints.

Police officers said a clearer picture of the case would emerge only after Manikandan is taken into custody for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Salem South District TVK Secretary RS Manikandan issued a statement saying that the arrested Manikandan is not associated with the party.