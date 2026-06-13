Salem TVK cadre held for assaulting women; obscene clips found

SALEM: Obscene videos of women were allegedly found in a pen drive belonging to a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary who was arrested on Friday in connection with the sexual harassment of over 50 women in Salem. Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.
Manikandan (40), a resident of Neikkarapatti near Salem, runs a grocery shop and is a local TVK functionary. A woman from Salem lodged a sexual harassment complaint against him on Friday. An audio recording relating to the allegation also went viral on social media.
Following this, Kondalampatti Assistant Commissioner of Police Murali and Inspector Silambarasan detained Manikandan and conducted an inquiry, which revealed that he had allegedly developed close relationships with several women and recorded obscene videos of them to threaten them.
The police arrested Manikandan and seized his mobile phone and a pen drive from his house for examination. During the inspection, allegedly obscene videos involving some women were found on the pen drive.
Police said the videos indicated that the women had allegedly been made to pose in obscene ways and were subjected to harassment.
The seized mobile phone and pen drive are likely to be sent for forensic examination to determine whether they contain additional videos or other digital evidence.
The police have registered a case against him under eight sections, including offences related to outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment, and recording obscene videos and photographs.
Police are investigating the identities of the affected women. Officials have also stated that any affected women may come forward and lodge complaints.
Police officers said a clearer picture of the case would emerge only after Manikandan is taken into custody for further interrogation.
Meanwhile, Salem South District TVK Secretary RS Manikandan issued a statement saying that the arrested Manikandan is not associated with the party.