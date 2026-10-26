Salem, Thanjavur worst-hit by groundwater exploitation in TN, finds Central survey

Salem has 13 of its 14 taluks in the overexploited category, while six of the nine taluks in Thanjavur, a key Cauvery delta district, have crossed the threshold. The findings highlight mounting pressure on groundwater resources used for agriculture, domestic consumption and other needs.

CGWB classifies an area as overexploited when annual groundwater extraction exceeds 100 per cent of the assessed annual resource available for extraction. Areas where extraction is above 90 per cent fall under the critical category.

In Salem, Thalaivasal recorded the highest extraction at 228.6 per cent, followed by Gangavalli at 192.5 per cent, Salem West at 172.3 per cent and Attur at 167.3 per cent.

Mettur, a key location along the Cauvery's course, was also classified as overexploited, with extraction at 119 per cent. Hill station Yercaud was the only taluk in the district not listed in the overexploited category.

The figures indicate that extraction in several taluks has substantially exceeded the assessed annual availability, raising concerns over the long-term sustainability of groundwater supplies and the vulnerability of local water sources to fluctuations in rainfall and recharge.

In Thanjavur, Tiruvidaimarudhur recorded groundwater extraction of 124.8 per cent, followed by Tiruvaiyaru at 110.9 per cent, Kumbakonam at 109.6 per cent and Orathanadu at 108.2 per cent. Papanasam and Pattukkottai were marginally above the threshold at 100.7 per cent and 100.1 per cent, respectively. Thanjavur taluk was classified as critical, with extraction at 92.3 per cent. This classification for an agrarian district is quite significant.

However, the assessment does not establish the extent of groundwater decline in individual wells or identify the specific causes of overexploitation in each taluk.

PR Pandian, general secretary of the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, told DT Next that around 13 lakh acres of agricultural land in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts depended on the Cauvery, while only around 2.5 lakh acres relied on groundwater.

Cauvery was the primary source of groundwater recharge in the delta, which lacked large lakes capable of supporting recharge on a substantial scale, he said. With a deficit in the southwest monsoon and inadequate Cauvery water releases this year, prospects for Samba cultivation had become uncertain, he added.