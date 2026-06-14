Salem sex racket: CPI seeks CB-CID probe into wider network, political links

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Sunday urged the TVK government to transfer the investigation into the Salem sexual exploitation case to the CB-CID to ensure an impartial probe to unearth the accused's political links, and to widen the investigation to bring to justice the wider network.
In a statement, he said the accused Manikandan (40) allegedly lured women from economically weaker sections with promises of loans and forced them into sexual exploitation, calling the acts shocking and deeply disturbing. Veerapandian said investigations conducted so far into the sex racket had revealed that more than 50 women were allegedly cheated and exploited by the accused, hailing from Kondalampatti in Salem.
Even though Manikandan was arrested on June 12 and remanded in judicial custody, the State government should not limit the case to just the one accused; instead, it should broaden the probe to bring to justice those who might have supported or facilitated the heinous acts, the Left leader said. Only a detailed probe would reveal who all supported and operated behind him and help uncover the broader background of the organised criminal activity, he added. He demanded that the police also investigate and disclose details regarding the accused's political background.
Expressing concern over the increasing incidence of sexual crimes, Veerapandian urged the State government to expand the activities of the recently launched "Singappen Special Force" to ensure the safety of women.
Veerapandian also raised doubts about how such a long-running criminal operation could have escaped the police's notice. Given these concerns, he said, the case should be handed over to the CB-CID to ensure an impartial and transparent investigation.