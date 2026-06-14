Salem sex racket: CPI seeks CB-CID probe into wider network, political links

Even though Manikandan was arrested on June 12 and remanded in judicial custody, the State government should not limit the case to just the one accused; instead, it should broaden the probe to bring to justice those who might have supported or facilitated the heinous acts, the Left leader said. Only a detailed probe would reveal who all supported and operated behind him and help uncover the broader background of the organised criminal activity, he added. He demanded that the police also investigate and disclose details regarding the accused's political background.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidence of sexual crimes, Veerapandian urged the State government to expand the activities of the recently launched "Singappen Special Force" to ensure the safety of women.