Salem Railway division records 12.72 per cent jump in earnings

COIMBATORE: The Salem Division of the Southern Railways has recorded an impressive growth of 12.72 per cent more earnings for the year till December 2023 as compared to the previous year, said Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on Republic Day in Salem, Pankaj Kumar Sinha exuded confidence that the division will be able to reach even greater heights in times to come.

Listing out some further achievements of the division, the DRM said that an additional pair of train services was introduced between Coimbatore and Pollachi apart from increasing the frequency of existing pairs of trains into daily services.

“Besides introducing Vande Bharat Express from Coimbatore to Bengaluru Cantonment, the Erode to Tirunelveli trains have been extended upto Sengottai,” he said.

On the infrastructure front, nine subways were completed at a cost of Rs 33 crore, two lifts commissioned at Tiruppur railway station and platforms at several stations have been heightened and extended.

After unfurling the national flag, the DRM inspected the parade by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). This was followed by a march past by the parade contingents. P Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Saurav Kumar, Divisional Security Commissioner also participated.

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, DRM, Salem Division inspects the RPF parade in Salem on Republic Day