Salem police crack down on vehicles stationed on road to prevent mishaps

COIMBATORE: The Salem police cracked down on heavy vehicles stationed on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in the wake of the death of six members of a family. In the night through Wednesday and Thursday, the police slapped fine on around 40 heavy vehicles stationed on the NH by ignoring the warnings.

The action comes after an ‘omni’ van crashed into a stationed lorry on the NH on Wednesday early morning hours resulting in the death of six persons including an infant, while two persons survived with injuries.

The injured duo including a woman has been undergoing treatment in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. Soon after the mishap, Salem District Collector S Karmegam issued a stern warning against parking of vehicles along the road.