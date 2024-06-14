Salem mishap: Bus driver held, licence to be suspended

COIMBATORE: Driver of the private bus involved in the ghastly mishap causing the death of five persons including two toddlers was arrested by Salem police on Thursday.



The accused, Ramesh was arrested to be remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Salem Central Prison.

Five persons from two families died after the private bus rammed their two two-wheelers, which in turn crashed into a lorry moving in front Sukkampatti on Tirupattur-Salem road on Wednesday. Though the two-wheelers slowed down, the speeding bus hit and crushed them in between the bus and lorry. During an inquiry, Ramesh claimed that he was attempting to overtake the lorry in front; however made a sudden turn towards the lorry on seeing another vehicle coming in the opposite direction.



Meanwhile, officials of the transport department took measures to suspend his licence. “We could only suspend the licence temporarily. However, only the court could cancel his license permanently and we will recommend it,” said an official of the transport department.