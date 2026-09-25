Salem Mayor stages sit-in against Commissioner over ‘withheld’ resolutions

The Mayor also accused the Commissioner of failing to issue the notification for the monthly council meeting, despite having been instructed to convene it.

The agitation at the Mayor’s chamber led to tension at the Corporation office, with police personnel urging the Mayor and councillors to withdraw the protest. However, they refused to relent and continued their sit-in.

Salem Corporation has 60 wards, of which 48 are represented by the DMK, 7 by the AIADMK, 2 by the Congress, and 1 each by the VCK, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lalit Aditya Neelam met Salem District Collector K Elambahavath and held discussions on the situation arising from the protest. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside the Corporation office as the agitation continued.