Salem: Man ends life after killing girlfriend, her son

The police have identified the deceased boy as R Kishanth, a Class 5 student at a government school near Karuthanur, his mother Sathya (33), wife of Raj Kumar from Kamalapuram, and the man as Sakthivel.

According to the police, Sathya, who had been living separately from her husband for the past two years, was allegedly in a relationship with Sakthivel, a resident of Vellalapatti Colony in Karuppur. Both Sathya and Sakthivel were employed at a home appliances showroom in Omalur.