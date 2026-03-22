Salem man attempts to sexually assault minor, girl ends life later

The police said the 14-year-old girl from a village near Edappadi was alone as her parents had gone to farm work, when the accused Sathish (32), also hailing from the same village, made his way into her house. The accused, employed in a financial firm, was married and had two sons.

When he attempted to sexually assault the girl, she raised an alarm, and neighbours rushed to her rescue and thrashed him severely. Meanwhile, the girl felt bad over the unfortunate developments and ended her life by hanging herself at the house.

On receiving information, the Thevur police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the girl to a Government Hospital in Edappadi for a post-mortem examination. The police also admitted Sathish, who was critically injured at a Government Hospital in Sankagiri. Based on a complaint by the parents of the girl, the Thevur police have registered a case, and further inquiry is under way.