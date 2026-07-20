Salem hospital staff suspended over bribe

SALEM: A staff member at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem has been suspended after an internal inquiry confirmed that he accepted a Rs 100 bribe from a patient's relative.
The action against Thangaraj (48) follows the circulation of a video on social media allegedly showing him accepting money from a patient's attendant while on duty at the government hospital.
Hospital authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The investigation reportedly confirmed that Thangaraj had received the money as illegal gratification. Based on the findings, hospital dean (in-charge) Dr Senthilkumari issued orders suspending him from service.