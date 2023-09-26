Salem Hindu Munnani functionary held for derogatory remarks on CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: A Hindu Munnani functionary was arrested in Salem on Monday for making derogatory remarks on Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Police said Santhosh Kumar, 47 from Ammapet, who is the president of Hindu Munnani in Salem, spoke in a derogatory manner against the Chief Minister while addressing a religious function in Krishnagiri district.

Based on a complaint by DMK’s Sakthivel, the Denkanikottai police registered a case and arrested him. He was produced in court in Denkanikottai and lodged in Dharmapuri prison.

In another incident, Murugesan, 52, a BJP functionary in Krishnagiri was arrested for making defaming posts in social media against Minister Udhayanidh Stalin, who is touring around the district.







