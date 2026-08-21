Salem govt school in dock over Hindi-belt teachers for exam coaching

The Government Model School in Kuppur, near Omalur in Salem district, has come under scrutiny over the controversial decision. “An inquiry is underway into the appointment of teachers from other states. We have also sought details on whether the teachers were paid through the school management committee,” said A Ellappan, Chief Educational Officer of Salem district.

The teachers, who hail from Rajasthan and other northern states, have been appointed to the school, with more than 400 boys and girls from Classes 6 to 12 studying at the residential school, which also provides hostel facilities.