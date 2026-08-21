Salem govt school in dock over Hindi-belt teachers for exam coaching

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department ordered a probe into the appointment of 4 teachers from North Indian states, including Rajasthan, to train students at a Salem-based government school for national-level entrance examinations.
The Government Model School in Kuppur, near Omalur in Salem district, has come under scrutiny over the controversial decision. “An inquiry is underway into the appointment of teachers from other states. We have also sought details on whether the teachers were paid through the school management committee,” said A Ellappan, Chief Educational Officer of Salem district.
The teachers, who hail from Rajasthan and other northern states, have been appointed to the school, with more than 400 boys and girls from Classes 6 to 12 studying at the residential school, which also provides hostel facilities.
The school offers coaching to Class 12 students preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and other national-level entrance examinations. In the recent NEET re-examination, five students from the school secured admission to medical courses under the 7.5 per cent preferential quota for students from government schools.
Against this backdrop, the appointment of five non-native Tamil-speaking teachers has become a contentious issue. Criticism on social media has centred on whether teachers who do not know Tamil can communicate effectively with students and provide coaching.