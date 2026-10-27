Salem gang hacks history sheeter to death in public

David alias Udayakumar, a real estate businessman from Jagir Ammapalayam in Salem, was facing more than 12 cases, including robbery, cheating and the 2019 murder of a prison warden attached to Salem Central Prison near Andipatti in Suramangalam.

On Monday, David was returning on a moped with his friend Faizal (32), after appearing at the Central Crime Branch police station in Alagapuram to sign the register as required under the conditions of anticipatory bail granted by the Madras High Court in a land-grabbing case.