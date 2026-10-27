Salem gang hacks history sheeter to death in public

COIMBATORE: A 44-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a five-member gang in broad daylight in Salem on Monday.
David alias Udayakumar, a real estate businessman from Jagir Ammapalayam in Salem, was facing more than 12 cases, including robbery, cheating and the 2019 murder of a prison warden attached to Salem Central Prison near Andipatti in Suramangalam.
On Monday, David was returning on a moped with his friend Faizal (32), after appearing at the Central Crime Branch police station in Alagapuram to sign the register as required under the conditions of anticipatory bail granted by the Madras High Court in a land-grabbing case.
“Around 11 am, five men travelling on three two-wheelers intercepted them on the Pudur Road flyover near Salem Junction. When the assailants, armed with machetes and sickles, attempted to attack them, David and Faizal abandoned the moped and fled. The gang chased David as he attempted to escape by jumping over a wall on the flyover. He stumbled and fell, allowing the attackers to surround and hack him to death in full public view before fleeing,” police said.
The police recovered the body and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. The Suramangalam police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the murder.