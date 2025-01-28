Salem family of three die by suicide over loan pressure from bank

CHENNAI: A family of three - Paulraj (46), his wife Rekha (40), and their daughter Janani (17) - died by suicide in Salem allegedly due to loan repayment pressure from bank officials, said a Maalaimalar report.

Paulraj had secured a loan to construct a two-storey house about a year and a half ago. Rekha had taken a separate loan, and together, they had started a silver workshop in their new home to cover their expenses and pay off the loan. However, as the business did not generate enough money, the family struggled to meet their monthly expenses and also faced pressure from the bank.

A day before the fateful incident, bank officials had visited their home, demanding repayment of the loan by the following day, the report added.

This morning, even after it was late, none of the family members had stepped out so a relative living next door became suspicious and went to check. He found the front door open and was shocked to see Balraj, Rekha, and Janani hanging.

Upon information, senior police officials arrived at the scene and are currently investigating. They recovered the three bodies and sent them to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem exams. Forensic experts have also been called in.