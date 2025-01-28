Salem family of 3 die by suicide due to debt, loan pressure

COIMBATORE: In a suicide pact, three members of a family including their 16-year-old daughter ended life by hanging owing to mounting debt in Salem.

Police identified the deceased as Palraj (45) a silversmith from Arisipalayam, his wife Rekha (38) and daughter Janani (16), studying Class 11 in a private school. Palraj was running a smithy at his home.

Police said Palraj took a loan from the bank and borrowed money from lenders to build a new house one year ago. However, as his business was lulled, Palraj could not repay the debt and couldn’t cope with the pressure from lenders.

On Tuesday morning, the neighbours had gone to check as the doors remained closed for long. They were shocked to find the couple and their daughter hanging separately using sarees in a room.

On receiving information, the Pallapatti police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post-mortem at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem.

Police retrieved a suicide note written by Palraj claiming to take the extreme step owing to mounting debt. Inquiries revealed that the couple, who were under severe depression, had avoided speaking to neighbours over the last three months. The Pallapatti police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.