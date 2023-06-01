Begin typing your search...

Salem explosion: Stalin announces Rs 3L relief

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jun 2023 4:16 PM GMT
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (ANI)

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of three persons in an firecrackers warehouse explosion in S Kollapatti Village, Salem district and announced Rs 3 lakh as relief to the kin of the victims.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that three persons have died in the firecrackers warehouse explosion and extend my condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased people," he said in a statement.

Further, he announced Rs 50,000 as relief to the six injured people who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

