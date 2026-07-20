Salem: Councillor's husband booked for assault

SALEM: Police have registered a case against the husband of a DMK councillor for allegedly assaulting a Salem Corporation sanitation supervisor during an argument over desilting of a drain.
The complaint was filed by Moorthy, the sanitation supervisor for Ward 48, who alleged that Ramalingam, husband of DMK councillor Vijaya, assaulted him and threatened him after questioning why a drain had not been cleaned. A video purportedly showing the assault has since surfaced on social media. Based on Moorthy's complaint, Shevapet police registered a case against Ramalingam and are investigating.