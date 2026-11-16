Salem cops rearrest escaped accused within hours; cops shifted

The accused, identified as M Vinod (24), managed to escape from the Annathanapatti police station on Saturday evening while the police were preparing to produce him before a court and remand him in prison. He was wanted in a case registered last year for sale of narcotic tablets.

The police said Vinod had been arrested and lodged in Salem Central Prison before securing bail. However, after going out on bail, he failed to appear for subsequent court hearings and went absconding, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant against him.