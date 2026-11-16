Salem cops rearrest escaped accused within hours; cops shifted

COIMBATORE: The accused, who escaped from a police station in Salem on Saturday evening, was arrested within a few hours following an intensive search operation.
The accused, identified as M Vinod (24), managed to escape from the Annathanapatti police station on Saturday evening while the police were preparing to produce him before a court and remand him in prison. He was wanted in a case registered last year for sale of narcotic tablets.
The police said Vinod had been arrested and lodged in Salem Central Prison before securing bail. However, after going out on bail, he failed to appear for subsequent court hearings and went absconding, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant against him.
A police team led by Annathanapatti Station Inspector Karthikeyan traced him to the Moonankaradu area in Dadagapatti in Salem on Saturday and brought him to the station. After arresting him, the police were making arrangements to produce him before the court when he managed to slip away from the station.
The police launched an intensive search. Around midnight, special teams eventually traced him hiding in the Moonankaradu area and took him into custody again.
Taking serious note of the security lapse, Salem City Police Commissioner AG Babu ordered the transfer of Annathanapatti Station Inspector Karthikeyan and Special Sub-Inspector Karthi of the intelligence wing of the police department to the Armed Reserve (AR). Further inquiry is under way.